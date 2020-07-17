PDP expresses optimism on Obaseki’s reelection, lists achievements

Ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial in Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed optimism on the reelection of Governor Godwin Obaseki as the state governor for the second term of four years.

It explained that the sterling achievements and track records of the Obaski-led administration would earn him a flawless victory at polls irrespective of any flagbearer presented by opposition parties.

The Vice-Chairman, South-South PDP, Dan Osi Orbih, said that despite All Progressive Congress numerous allegations and several campaigns in bringing the Governor’s name to disrepute, his victory will be a walk in the park.

Orbih, through a statement released on Friday, stressed that the Edo people would give Obaseki a fair assessment on September 19 to consolidate on his achievements and complete all the ongoing developmental projects.

He noted that the unnecessary distractions by the leaders of Obaseki’s former party had not deterred the Governor from delivering on his mandate to the residents of the state.

“You could see the zeal and passion with which he was going about his programmes. That was why we didn’t have much problem taking him in first as a member of our party and second giving the ticket of the party to run the election. If you look at everything, you will agree with me that there is a need for him to be given an opportunity to consolidate on the job that he started.

“I am aware very soon the power plant will soon be commissioned. That will be about the first state project of that nature in the entire country. You can see that he is an uncommon silent performer. He looks beyond the immediate needs so that we can compete favorably with other states which are more endowed with more natural resources. I think it is this aspect of the governor’s focus that is making people determined to give him all the support,” the statement read.