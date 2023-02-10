PDP expels Enugu former Gov., Fayose’s son, others over anti-party

In a bid to ensure that discipline is restored among People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has Enugu State former governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, the son of Ekiti State former governor, John Fayose, and five others for engaging in anti-party activities in their states.

The five others expelled after a thorough investigations revealed that their actions were at variance with the PDP constitution were Chris Ogbu, Ajijola Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Olayinka Olalere (Ekiti Central II), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I), and Emiola Jennifer (Ekiti South II).

The expulsion of the seven members was announced on Friday by the party through a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, and made available to newsmen weeks after they were suspended.

As gathered, party of Nnamani’s offense was that he endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who he claimed had been his friend over the years.

The former governor aside than endorsing him, still published a electronic campaign poster with his picture and that is the APC presidential flagbearer on it, circulating online.

All these didn’t go down well with the PDP NWC who believed that not taking an action against the former governor could serve as a precedent for other members to contravene the party’s constitution.

Also, the four others expelled from the party’s chapter in Ekiti were core disciples of Fayose who had been supporting the G5 governors in their actions against the PDP national champion, Iyorchia Ayu, and the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar,.

According to the statement, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 566th meeting today, Friday, February 10, 2023, approved the expulsion of the following individuals from the Party for anti-Party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“The expulsion takes effect from today, Friday, February 10, 2023. The decision of the NWC is a sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017),” PDP’s statement added.

“The PDP charges all members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild, and Redirect our nation from misrule.”

