PDP ex-national chairman dies after 2023 campaign advisory role acceptance

The former national chairman of the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Vincent Ogbulafor, has been confirmed dead, barely 24 hours after becoming a member of the 2023 Advisory Campaign Council of the party in Abia State.

Ogbulafor, who alongside other personalities inaugurated by the Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, as a member of the council, was still been expected back into the country from Canada where he had gone to rest.

As gathered, the former national chairman was still preparing to return to the country before 2023 general election campaigns intensify when his health condition suddenly changed and was later confirmed dead by medical experts in Canada.

Meanwhile, members of the Abia PDP were on Saturday still expecting to see him on his return when news filtered in that the PDP pioneer National Secretary had passed on at age 73.

The Guild gathered from sources within the party and close allies that there were plans to bring back the body of the former chairman for proper burial in the country.

Confirming the development, the Abia governor, Ikpeazu, said that he and other members of the PDP were still waiting for him to provide guidance to the party during the 2023 elections.

While expressing deep sadness over Ogbulafor’s death, he described the deceased as a first-class gentleman, an authentic Nigerian Leader, and one of the most outstanding Abians whose sojourn in politics and administration had continued to put the state firmly on Nigeria’s map of political development, especially during the third republic.

Through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, the governor, who recalled Ogbulafor’s giant stride as Minister of Economic Planning, National Secretary, and later National Chairman of the PDP, stressed that Abia has lost a towering and quintessential political figure whose deary by this time is most painful because of the imminent elections where his experience would have been a solid reference point for the party and the State.

According to the statement, “Prince Ogbulafor was clearly Abia’s biggest gift to Nigerian politics in the 3rd Republic. His activities kept Abia in the limelight and he served this country with unparalleled dedication. During and after his national assignment, he never forgot home as he made himself available at all times and was involved in the political process in Abia”.

“Master of calm but result-oriented political diplomacy, Prince Ogbulafor was a great bridge builder under whose watch as National Secretary and later National Chairman, our party witnessed her finest moments”.

“As Governor I found in him a huge reservoir of political and administrative experience from which I drank regularly. He was willing at all times to place his wide experience and contacts at my disposal”.

The Governor takes solace and finds comfort in the exemplary life of service lived by the Late Prince and urges his immediate family to be strong and keep flying at full mast, the flag of excellence hoisted by their father.

The Governor, on behalf of the Government and People of Abia State, sends his deep condolences to the Ogbulafor Royal Family and the people of Olokoro Uvoma, Umuahia South LGA, the PDP family, and all friends and associates of the Late Prince Ogbulafor, and prays for the repose of his soul.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

