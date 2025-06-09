PDP ex-guber candidate, others join Lagos APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has been hit with a major blow as prominent figures within the party announced their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

The defectors, including Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary Hakeem Amode and former deputy governorship candidate Safurat Abdulkareem, cited the PDP’s decline and loss of direction as their reason for moving to the ruling party.

Among others who dumped the platform over what they described as internal party crises were former Deputy Chairman Ola Apena, former PDP House of Representatives candidate for Surulere Constituency Jerry Afemikhe, and Gbenga Ogunleye, spokesperson for the 2023 governorship candidate.

Amode, along with other prominent members, announced their defection at a news conference on Monday in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, he and other defectors were motivated by the visionary leadership of the 2023 PDP governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, also known as Jandor, who had earlier moved to the APC.

Amode said the PDP in Lagos, under the leadership of Philip Aivoji, had become fractured and disunited.

“It is with great honour and a profound sense of responsibility that we stand before you today to announce a pivotal decision — one that marks a significant turning point not just for us as individuals, but for many committed political stakeholders who have journeyed with us over the years.

“Today, we have decided to collapse the entire PDP structure in Lagos State, from ward to state level, to align with His Excellency Jandor and decamp en masse to the APC.

“The PDP, both at the national and state levels, has lost its way.

“The party has deviated from the founding ideals that once made it the largest and most respected political platform in Africa.

“Today, we, alongside several former PDP candidates at various levels, national and local government executives, ward leaders, and key stakeholders across Lagos, formally resign from the PDP and align ourselves with the APC.

“We have submitted our letters of resignation to our respective ward chairmen, local government chairmen, and the state leadership of the PDP,” he said.

Also speaking, the two-time PDP deputy governorship candidate, Safurat Abdulkareem, said the defectors were determined to follow the progressives and work toward building a better Lagos State.