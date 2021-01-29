PDP educates critics on Edo education policy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has clarified that the Edo State Government has not canceled the First School Leaving Certificate as being alleged by critics across the state, particularly from the camp of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

It explained that contrary to the misinformation being spread about Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, the new education policy which was being referred to in the allegations was in with the Federal Government policy.

The ruling party clarified that the policy being misconstrued by the opposition party was in accordance with the New National Policy on Education (NNPE) section 4 subsection 19 which provides that transition from primary school to Junior secondary should be automatic and not based on any examination.

The Edo State chapter of PDP, through a statement by its State’s Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, said that the conduct of the primary six examinations is not to serve as a requirement for entering Junior secondary school but to provide an opportunity for a child leaving primary school to write a certification examination.

The ruling party maintained in line with the policy, the state’s Ministry of Education had been issuing a confirmation of primary school attendance letter for those who do not have the certificate.

It added that the Minister of Education had after the expiration COVID-19 induced nation-wide lockdown placed priority on the conduct of WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, BECE (Basic Education Certificate Examination), and Common entrance into unity schools and not Primary six examination.

According to PDP, the minister for Education stated that children at this level will not be able to comply with COVID-19 protocol.

“Subjecting children of that age to write an examination that spans about five hours was considered a breach of COVID-19 protocol and unsafe by Edo State Government. Hence in Edo state, due to the prevailing circumstances in 2020, at a meeting of stakeholders in education, it was decided that continuous assessment be used to grade the pupils and issue them primary six certificate.

“Under the current system of Education, examination is not scored on 100%. Examination score is a cumulative of test marks and then some percentage of the final examination. Even the New National Policy on Education states that primary six examination shall be based on continuous assessment.

“Education in Edo State is not suffering as alleged by APC. On the contrary, government investment is yielding bountiful results and it is the envy of many states who are adopting our Model. Education should not be politicized.

“It is obvious that APC cannot be trusted with information. They twist it and tell bold face lies! Can you imagine APC exposing their ignorance and ridiculing themselves with a statement they obviously haven’t researched but trying to hoodwink Edo people to gain a cheap political point. Edo people must be weary of APC,” the statement said.