PDP door is open for Obaseki- Atiku

Following events that removed Edo State embattled Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from All Progressive Congress (APC) forthcoming gubernatorial primary election, revelations emerging from Nigerian former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, circle indicated that Atiku’s political party, People Democratic Party (PDP) would be willing to receive Obaseki, should he formalize his decision to dump APC for PDP.

For the circle, Obaseki’s disqualification from contesting in gubernatorial primary elections of his current party was not properly managed and that it was an indication that the house was not in order.

The quarter boasted that PDP remains the people’s party and only political platform that welcomes patriotic Nigerians willing to serve the country irrespective of their ethnic background and gives an equal platform to all.

A close ally of the former vice-president, who was the PDP standard-bearer at the last presidential election, disclosed that Atiku had reached out to the embattled governor after his disqualification but that discussions may have gone further into Obaseki’s next line of actions.

Although, source within Atiku’s office hinted that the former vice president may have reached out to Obaseki just like every other concern Nigerians could also have reservations against the decision of APC in disqualifying the incumbent governor for gubernatorial race.

One of the sources disclosed that moves may have began on side of the PDP and that of Obaseki but that all parties were yet to speak and an announcement would be made once consultations were been well made.

He added that leaders of the party have begun meetings to ensure Obaseki is giving soft landing should eventually make the move and that possibly they may endorse him its standard-bearer for the governorship election in the state.

Efforts by The Guild to get Atiku for his reaction proved abortive but his aide, Oladimeji Fabiyi, who was the Deputy Director, mobilization for the Atiku Presidential Campaign team for 2019 election, said that the party’s doors were often left open for good Nigerians aiming to become a member.

Fabiyi, who was a member of the PDP Edo Screening committee added that the party operates an open door policy and that has often endeared Nigerians to it.

He noted that if the governor and his loyalist switch from his former party to PDP, it would be an addition to the PDP family.

“Governor Obaseki is welcome anytime he decides to announce publicly to join the PDP and his switch from APC to PDP will be an addition to the PDP family.

“We must also realize that democracy and to a very large extent, the party politics, is all about people and the number means a lot”.

“It is obvious there is a huge unreconcilable crisis in the Edo APC chapter, which I also see as penultimate to the final crashing of the larger APC”.

He stated that every politician looks for platforms that can afford them the opportunity to serve their people.

“So Obaseki will be received warmly should he decide to join the PDP. Whether he will join the Governorship race on the platform of the PDP is his decision to make, but are procedures to be followed in order not to run foul of the law”.