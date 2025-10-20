PDP dismisses Anyanwu’s allegation on signature forgery

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has refuted the claim of signature forgery alleged by the party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, in the sent by the PDP to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the convention.

It maintained that the national secretary signed the letters that emanated from the party, describing the claim made by Anyanwu as false.

The party’s spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, refuted this on Monday while responding to the comments made by the national secretary that his signature was forged in the letters sent to INEC informing it of the date, time, and venue for the November 15 and 16 elective convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The publicity secretary also presented communications between Anyanwu and the other members of the party’s leadership, as well as his engagement with members of the contact and mobilisation committee, where he served as the secretary.

Anyanwu had submitted a petition to the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police, alleging that his signature was forged.

He stated, “People can have alternative propaganda and twisting of stories, but what you don’t have is an alternative to facts. The facts are sacred. Interestingly, the narration is the fact that there has been an alleged forgery report to the security agencies, namely the DSS and the Police. Well, of course, we expect that it will be investigated, and we expect that they will do a proper investigation.

“It is criminal to make false allegations before security officials and security agencies. I would think they should take it up, and our party would be interested in getting to the end of this matter because forgery is a very serious allegation. Anybody who is involved in it or who is behind stories that are not true concerning that should have their day with the security agencies.

“Now, you recall that at the 101st NEC meeting of this party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu was number four on that attendance register, and INEC was fully represented. NEC approved the 2025 Elective National Convention schedule of activities and timetable. Under the approved timetable, the Elective National Convention to elect a new set of national officers of our party will hold on Saturday, 15th to Sunday, 16th November 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

“Consequently, NEC directed the National Chairman, His Excellency, Ambassador Ilya Damagum, and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, to officially write to inform the Independent National Electoral Commission of the time, the venue, and the agenda for the National Elective Convention, in accordance with the requirement of Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, and Part Two of the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022.”

He noted that NEC had earlier approved the membership of both the National Convention Organising Committee and the Zoning Committee during its 101st meeting on July 24.

According to Ologunagba, the letters were signed just hours before the 102nd National Executive Committee meeting held on August 25.

He added that the signing took place in the presence of key party figures such as Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal; former Minister of Special Duties Tanimu Turaki, and former Senate President Bukola Saraki, among others.

He stated, “Now, fast forward to the 102nd NEC meeting, which was on the 25th of August 2025. The Chairman and the National Secretary, Senator Anyanwu, wrote letters. That meeting of the 25th of August was preceded by a meeting of governors, NWC members, and leaders of the party in this building, in the office of the National Chairman, where every member here from the NWC was present.

“Others at the meeting were His Excellency Rt. Hon. Umaru Fintiri, the Governor of Adamawa State; His Excellency Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi; he was there at the meeting before the NEC meeting, in the office of the Chairman, where Senator Anyanwu was present. The Legal Adviser was present. The National Organising Secretary was present. And all the members seated at the table here, and those who could not even make this meeting, were there.

“Also present in the meeting were His Excellency Ademola Jackson Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State; His Excellency Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State; His Excellency Dauda Lawal, the Governor of Zamfara State; His Excellency Senator Bukola Saraki was present; His Excellency Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, was present; His Excellency Babangida Aliyu was present. All National Working Committee (NWC) members were present.

“At that meeting, four letters were signed on the 25th of August before these gentlemen and members who are seated here. Four letters were written and signed in their presence in the office of the National Chairman, and these are the letters, he signed them including that of the National Convention addressed to INEC.”

Ologunagba said Anyanwu’s action was a deliberate plot to disrupt the party’s activities and prevent the Convention from holding.

PDP Publicity Secretary continued, “Another letter that was signed that day by him, with the Chairman, was the composition of the Elective National Convention membership, which was signed by him and the Chairman; that’s the second letter that was signed. The third letter that was signed at that same meeting, at the same time, before the same gentlemen, was the Notice of Repeat South-East 2025 Zonal Congresses of the People’s Democratic Party, pursuant to Section 82(1).

“That letter was signed by him and the Chairman. And the last letter was Notice of Repeat Congresses in Anambra and Ebonyi States, pursuant to Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act. So, these four letters were signed at the same time, at the same venue, before these gentlemen.

“And one of the subcommittees, the Contact and Mobilisation Committee, as proposed and approved by the NEC, was chaired by His Excellency Duoye Diri. The Deputy Chairman is Senator Abba Moro, Senate Leader, and the Secretary is Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the National Secretary, the Subcommittee Secretary for Contact and Mobilisation. So, he went ahead to begin to work. He started work as Subcommittee Secretary of the Contact and Mobilisation Committee of the Convention, which he participated in setting up the processes.

“Now, in furtherance of that position, he wrote letters to members of the subcommittee. These are his letters. One of these is to one Honourable Arthur, who is on his personal staff. He is a member of that committee. He sent a letter to him; it was duly acknowledged by his staff. These are letters signed by him, for the membership of the Contact and Mobilisation Subcommittee of the National Convention Organising Committee. These are the documents.

Ologunagba questioned why Anyanwu suddenly raised forgery allegations despite the letters having been acknowledged by the party weeks ago.

He stated, “The NWC is aware of this acknowledgement. So, at what point does that become a forged document? 50 days after the letter was signed? I mean, you can understand this. This is why we said some of these things need to be interrogated.