PDP demands Kogi bye-election cancellation after losing to APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has rejected the outcome of the recent bye-election, calling for its cancellation after the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner.

The opposition party accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of announcing results that did not reflect the actual events on the ground, citing widespread irregularities, voter disenfranchisement, and result manipulation.

The election, held on August 16 in the Okura State Constituency of Dekina Local Government Area, was allegedly marred by lapses.

The PDP claimed that voting did not occur in several polling units and that electoral materials were either unavailable or inaccessible in others.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the PDP State Chairman, Enemona Anyebe, described the announced figures, 55,073 votes for the APC and 1,038 for the PDP, as inconsistent with historical voting patterns and reports of low voter turnout.

The party urged INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to order an impartial review of the process to restore public confidence in the electoral system.

While stating that it had remained calm in its reaction to the disputed outcome, the PDP reiterated its commitment to upholding democracy and maintaining peace.