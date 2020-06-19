PDP demands EFCC’s chairman probe after Malami’s leaked memo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National Assembly to probe the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, over alleged financial misappropriations.

It said the memo by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, indicting the acting EFCC boss had necessitated the call for detailed investigations.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, argued that the leaked memo of indicting Magu of an alleged financial scam has further exposed the abysmal corruption, deception, and hypocrisy that pervade President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The main opposition national scribe, through a statement released to newsmen on Friday, also called on the anti-graft agency chairman to immediately step aside and submit himself for an independent investigation in order to clear his name.

Magu, the party argued, had lost all moral rectitude to preside over the nation’s anti-corruption agency by investigating and prosecuting others following his indiction of alleged financial misappropriation.

“The party asserts that it is the worst national embarrassment in the history of Nigeria, that the head of the anti-corruption agency in an administration that prides itself on zero tolerance for corruption, is being dragged on allegation of diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the agency. Malami’s memo has also exposed the credentials of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption architecture, rubbished his standing as Africa Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Champion, and shattered our national integrity in the international arena.

“The PDP recalled that President Buhari had insisted on Magu as the EFCC Chairman despite his rejection by the Senate over reports by the Department of State Services (DSS), which raised certain integrity issues against him. The party further recalled that the DSS report, which was read out on the floor of the Senate, allegedly stated that ‘Magu has failed the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption stand of the current government’.

“Our party, therefore, holds the latest report coming from none other than the Attorney General of the Federation; the EFCC’s supervising minister, who believably has unhindered access to facts and documents related to the anti-graft issues, must be received by President Buhari as a huge demand on him to clean up the system.

“However, given this administration’s history of concealments and cover for indicted officials, our party enjoins the National Assembly to immediately constitute a joint ad-hoc committee and commence an independent investigation into these alleged disgraceful acts which has the potencies of collapsing our nation’s integrity before the comity of nations,” the statement read.