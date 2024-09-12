PDP demands Edo CP, REC removal ahead gubernatorial election

Ahead of September 21st Edo State governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded an immediate removal of the Commissioner of Police, Nemo Edwin-Iwo, and the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr. Anugbum Onuoha, to ensure a free and fair poll in the state.

Aside from that, the party also requested immediate release of PDP members arrested by the Police during campaign across Edo.

They, meanwhile, cautioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to stop interfering in the operations of Edo State Security Corps, a body lawfully established under the law.

The Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum, made the demands on Thursday during a press briefing at the PDP headquarters in Abuja.

Damagum stressed that the requests were made to avoid a repeat of the scene that played out during the governorship elections in Adamawa state in 2023.

He said: “This is not only to guarantee a credible governorship election in Edo State but also to avert the ugly scenario witnessed in the 2023 Adamawa State Governorship election where a biased Resident Electoral Commissioner and other INEC officials nearly lost their lives in the hands of agitated electorate”.

He explained that the Police boss must recognize “his duty to the Nigerian people, the Constitution and the sustenance of peace and security in Edo State and the entire nation.

“The IGP should immediately redeploy the Edo State Commissioner of Police CP Nemo Edwin-Iwo so as to guarantee confidence, peace and security during the Edo State governorship election.

“The PDP demands that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu immediately redeploys the Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr. Anugbum Onuoha from the State especially now that people are already agitated against this obnoxious appointment”.

They made the demands hours after pulling out from the political parties that signed the Peace Accord agreement ahead of the poll.