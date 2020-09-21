PDP considers adopting Edo strategy for Lagos senatorial bye election

Barely 24 hours after winning Edo State governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party, has disclosed that plans are being concluded to adopt its victory strategies in the forthcoming bye-elections in Lagos State.

The Guild had yesterday reported that hopes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reclaim Edo State leadership from the governor, Godwin Obaseki, who decamped to PDP, was dashed after Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the incumbent winner of the gubernatorial election.

Obaseki defeated his main challenger, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Osagie Ize-Iyamu by polling 307, 955 against APC 223, 619, a development said to have ended APC’s alleged stranglehold on Edo politics.

Obaseki was elected on APC’s platform in 2016 but defected to the PDP after a running battle with his erstwhile boss and former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, a development that led to Obaseki being denied the party ticket for second term.

But, banking on the feat, the Chairman, PDP Lagos Chapter, Engr Adedeji Doherty, said that Obaski’s victory has shown that residents of Lagos can pull out the root of godfatherism through the forthcoming bye-elections in the state.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Monday, Doherty who congratulated Obaseki for fighting hard and standing firm against godfatherism in Edo stressed that the party was ready to replicate his tactics during bye-election for the seats of the Lagos East Senatorial District and the Kosofe Constituency II House of Assembly scheduled for 31st October 2020.

According to him, members of PDP were ready to submit themselves to the yearnings of Lagos residents and a vote for the party meant a vote for freedom and dividends of democracy delivery.

“We however call on the good people of Lagos State to take part in the forthcoming elections and come out en masse to say no to godfatherism and the continuous stranglehold of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the good people of Lagos State. It is also noteworthy to state that the excesses of the National Leaders of the APC have been shown to be a fluke and a mirage. These excesses can be suppressed by the collective decisions and cooperation of the good people of Lagos State.

“We, the members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State are ready to submit ourselves to the yearnings of the people. We promise to deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of Lagos State. We again remind all and sundry that our freedom from the clutches of the APC can only be realized if we come out to vote in our candidates Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi and Hon. Ademola Alebiosu on the platform of the PDP during the forthcoming elections on 31st of October, 2020,” the statement said.