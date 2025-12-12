PDP confirms Bayelsa deputy governor’s death

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed the passing of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Oborawhariewwo Ewhrudjakpo, after he collapsed at the Government House in Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo was pronounced dead by medical experts at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where he was rushed by security aides and senior officials after slumping inside his office.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the Tanimu Turaki-led PDP said it received the news “with deep shock” and described Ewhrudjakpo as “a trusted, faithful party man,” without providing details on the exact cause of his death.

According to the statement:

“This devastating news has left the National Working Committee, led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, and indeed the entire membership of our great party, especially our faithful members in Bayelsa State, in profound grief.”

“While alive, Senator Ewhrudjakpo stood out as a beacon of honesty and consistency, embodying the very essence of what it means to be a politician who places principles above personal gain. He was an honest and consistent politician who believed in and practiced politics with principle.”

“He was a person of conviction, not convenience; a leader whose life was anchored on belief, integrity, and strength of character. We express our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Bayelsa State on this painful and irreparable loss.”