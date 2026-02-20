PDP condemns withdrawal of FCT council candidates

The Peoples Democratic Party National Working Committee has strongly criticised the withdrawal of some of its chairmanship candidates, who stepped down in favour of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates ahead of the Abuja area council elections, describing the development as shameful and carried out without the party’s approval.

In a statement on Friday, National Publicity Secretary Comrade Ini Ememobong said the party received news of the withdrawals “with utter dismay,” insisting that such actions are unacceptable and contrary to democratic principles.

The party maintained that credible elections require open competition, not arrangements it described as manipulated consensus, warning that such actions threaten internal democracy and weaken public confidence in the electoral process.

The statement further alleged that certain individuals claiming party leadership were working to compromise the party’s independence for the President’s benefit, describing the situation as part of a troubling pattern within its ranks:

The party also cautioned that such actions could have wider implications for national elections, as they would give rival parties an advantage over the PDP.

“This is exactly what they intended to do to Nigerians, when close to the Presidential elections, they can compel, induce or cajole all the other candidates to step down or withdraw for the President to have a smooth sail back to Aso Rock Villa, despite the abysmal performance of his administration.”

“It was for ignoble, reckless and shameless acts like these that we excommunicated them from our party, in order to rebuild a strong opposition party, prepared for a struggle to return to power by 2027.

“Furthermore, voters should go to the polls prepared to protect their votes and ensure that Presiding Officers transmit Form EC8A immediately after announcing the result at the polling unit.”

