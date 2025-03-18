PDP condemns Tinubu ‘s emergency rule on Rivers, seeks reversal

The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State, describing it as an affront to democracy and the rule of law.

The PDP accused President Tinubu of attempting to override the Constitution and undermining the democratic rights of the people of Rivers

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Tuesday the party alleged that the President’s actions were part of a larger plot to decimate opposition and impose a totalitarian one-party state on Nigeria.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and indeed, Nigerians listened with dismay the national broadcast by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in which the President, in utter violation of the 1999 Constitution pronounced an imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers State

“The PDP outrightly rejects this attempt by the President to override the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and undermine the votes and Will of the people of Rivers State by seeking to depose a democratic government and foist an undemocratic rule in the State.

“The PDP alerts that the unwarranted imposition of emergency rule in Rivers State is part of the larger vicious plot to foist a siege mentality across Nigeria, decimate opposition, impose a totalitarian one-Party State and turn the country into a fiefdom

“The unconstitutional declaration by President Tinubu of the suspension of the democratically elected Governor of Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara and appointment of an unelected individual, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) to govern the State is a clear attack on our nation’s democracy, an abrogation of the votes and democratic right of the people of Rivers State to choose their leader under the Constitution.

“The action of Mr. President therefore clearly borders on attempt at state capture. It is the climax of a well-oiled plot to forcefully take over Rivers State for which the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been bent on stoking crisis to ensure that democracy is ultimately truncated in the State.”- It reads in part.

“The PDP outrightly rejects this attempt by President Tinubu to impose a state of emergency in Rivers State, which is clearly a ploy to truncate democracy and foist an undemocratic rule on the people,” the statement read.

The PDP urged the Nigerian leader to respect the Constitution and the democratic rights of the people of Rivers State, and called on the National Assembly to intervene and reverse the President’s decision.

“Mr. President should recognize that his order to an unelected individual to forthwith take over government of Rivers State is illegal and a clear recipe for crisis, threat to the peace and stability of not only Rivers State but the entire nation.

“For emphasis, Governor Fubara was democratically elected for a tenure of four years which tenure cannot be unconstitutionally abridged.

“The PDP therefore cautions Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) to respect the Constitution and ensure that he does not take any action or step which is capable of derailing smooth democratic Governance in Rivers State. Nigeria is not under a military rule where the Governance of a State is by appointment by a junta.

The Guild had reported that in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, President Tinubu had declared a state of emergency in Port Harcourt Rivers State Capital, as well as imposing a 6-months suspension on the State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy Ngozi Odu.

Tinubu’s decision followed the recent political tension in the state, which led to the destruction of pipelines in the State.