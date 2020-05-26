PDP condemns Pantami, Dabiri-Erewa feud

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the allegations and counter-allegations brewing between the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, over alleged eviction saga, saying the feud hallmarked the glaring failuree of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

It said the public show of shame by the duo further exposed a scandalous breakdown of the administration’s central command system and the President’s failure in providing organized leadership for the country.

The Party maintained that the current situation meant that the Buhari-led Federal Executive Council (FEC) has become cancerous, disorganized, chaotic, and incapable of driving an organized, result-oriented system, thus the need for the disbandment of the council.

PDP, through a statement released to newsmen by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday, said the degenerated hostilities among officials in the Buhari Presidency, including Presidential aides, ministers, and heads of agencies, was a testament that all is not well within the ranks of the ruling party thereby affecting the serious business of governance.

“Our party asserts that this situation is a mark of failure by the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide organized leadership for our nation.

“The PDP said a situation where officials are constantly at daggers drawn among themselves in unending clashes, backbiting, betrayals, leakage of sensitive documents, and internal bickering over pecuniary and political interests, in manners not different from street skirmishes of common cult groups, is unacceptable to our nation.

“It is indeed shocking that the acrimony had sunk to a situation where the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, reportedly evicted the staff of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) from their allocated office, with guns, while the Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri was on official assignment with the President.

“Currently, the newly appointed Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, are said to be at each other’s throat, with the SGF reportedly querying the decision of the President to sack the former Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Mr. Usman Mohammed. The situation had degenerated into serious confusion in the federal executive,” the statement read.

Furthermore, the main opposition party argued that the feud has exposed the vulnerability level of the nation under the current administration, adding that it will be difficult for the country to witness any progress under the Buhari Presidency.

“Indeed, no nation can achieve meaningful development under a rancorous and shambolic federal executive council as currently constituted, with the height of irredeemable division among them. Such a situation never obtained under the watch of the PDP in the glorious years of our nation.

Our party, therefore, counsels President Buhari to re-direct the course of our Nation’s tides by disbanding his poorly assembled and dysfunctional federal executive council. He should foreclose the parochial posturing of his administration by engaging more competent hands to run the affairs of our nation,” the statement added.