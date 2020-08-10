PDP condemns Ondo Deputy Governor’s defection, desperation 

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned what it described as ‘desperation’ on part of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi after he was denied the party’s gubernatorial ticket dumping the party.

It explained that Ajayi’s overzealousness and desperation had shown with his immediate defection after losing the party’s ticket to fellow aspirant, Eyitayo Jegede, during the primary election.

The Guild had earlier reported that Ajayi, officially left the PDP in a bid to actualize his governorship ambition ahead of the gubernatorial election scheduled for October.

He explained that his decision to resign had become imperative following different calls on him by the people requesting his to contest in a bid to give hope to the hopeless, provide credible and purposeful leadership for the state.

But reacting to his defection, the state chapter of the PDP noted that despite the Deputy Governor’s resignation, the party’s chances during the October 10 governorship election would not be affected.

PDP, through a statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, said that though it was yet to receive Ajayi’s letter of resignation, his action would not affect the party’s victory’s prospect during the election.

“The Deputy Governor abused the welcome and privilege accorded him by its party supporters during his brief stay in the party.

“In the days to come, it will dawn on him that, he has squandered whatever was remaining in his goodwill with this decision.

“However, his exit from the PDP will not affect our prospects of winning the October Gubernatorial Elections this year. The PDP remains solid, strong, and more determined than ever before to win the forthcoming governorship elections with a credible and competent candidate in the person of Eyitayo Jegede, SAN,” the statement read.