PDP condemns FG over serial borrowings, warns against excessive expenditure  

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again berated the Federal Government for the country’s rising debt burden over, a development it said was as a result of the continuous borrowing of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

It said the resort to borrowing at every given opportunity by the ruling All Progress Congress administration, if not quickly reduced, may throw the country into an unimaginable crisis.

The Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, who described the borrowing as worrisome, argued that the rising national debts portend more danger for the country if it is allowed to continue.

Secondus, who expressed the worry while briefing newsmen in Abuja after he led members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to meet with the Senate PDP caucus in the National Assembly, added that continuous borrowing by the Buhari administration would sooner than brings the country’s economy to its knees.

He, however, urged the President to step aside and allow competent people in his government to handle critical sectors towards rejuvenating the country, saying it is high time the country stops its excessive expenditure.

The PDP Chairman also stressed the need for restructuring, arguing that the current structure and systems of governance as obtained in the country have proven to not serve the interest of the whole country as some citizens are being marginalized in the current arrangement.

“I think that for today’s meeting at the Senate in the National Assembly, we came to interact with our Senators, the PDP caucus. We held a very useful discussion on behalf of the leadership of the party.

“We tabled before the Senate Caucus of the PDP the issue of Electoral Reforms which is also on our minds and on the minds of Nigerians. We are also worried about the continuous borrowing by the Executive Arm of Government.

“If it continues like this, Nigerians would be feeling the pains on their neck and it will get to a point if we continue to borrow the way the Executive arm is carrying on, it will be difficult to breathe both politically and economically.

“So, this must come to an end, there must be an end to borrowing. Those are the issues we have asked our Senators to raise in the Senate,” he said.