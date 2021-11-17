PDP condemns Akeredolu for appointing son as agency boss

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the appoint of Babajide Akeredolu by his father and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, as Director General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPMIU) as plot by the administration to loot the state’s treasury.

It explained that the move was a flagrant abuse of office and affront on the people of the state who voted for Akeredolu’s government and hoped for enthronement of rule of law and fairness in the administration.

The Ondo PDP Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, said that the appointment of Babajide by the governor was “part of the grand design to finally empty the treasury of the State before Akeredolu returns to Ibadan”.

Through a statement on Wednesday, Peretei alleged before his arranged appointment, Babajide has assumed authority as part of the triad of the reign of father, wife and son, adding that “the appointment as DG of PPMIU for Babajide, a young man who carries on as though, he was the person voted for as Governor is part of the grand design to finally empty the treasury of the State before Akeredolu returns to Ibadan.

“Only last week, Babajide was reported to have brought another Consultant to take charge of forestry operations in the State. It thus appears that Mr Governor and his immediate family are bent on living fat on the lean resources of the people, when poverty has taken over the land, walking in all four legs.

“There is no further proof of Akeredolu’s insensitivity to the plight of the people, when within two years of tenure, he organized three lavish weddings for his children, all in foreign lands- In Mauritius, Canada and Colorado, USA. Each of these weddings were bankrolled with Ondo State’s funds.

“Officials of the State Government, family members and friends were in these countries to celebrate with Akeredolu and family. Yet, this level of opulence and wasteful lifestyle only started when he became Governor. It is very apparent that, it is the greed of the first family that is being fed, no longer their needs. Akeredolu, his wife and children must appreciate that, the resources they are wasting in this reckless manner was only given to them in trust for the people. They should remember that, the day of reckoning is very near”.

Reacting to the PDP’s condemnation, Akeredolu noted that he was prepared for the opposition party reaction, noting that the appointment of his son could be justified on every basis.

Through a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Akeredolu described the criticism as “unresourceful”, adding that he took the decision in line with competence and other critical consideration.

“One big error is public governance is the fear of taking decisions, and it becomes unpardonably grievous when sound decisions are avoided over what I consider unresourceful criticisms. There is no way such sound appointment as that of Babajide would not have elicited uncanny attacks from the PDP.

“They were expected. Ours is to be focused on what we are doing for the good people of the State and not to be distracted by lazy opposition. When Jang appointed his son, Yakubu as a commissioner in Plateau, it was okay for them; what about Okowa who did it in Delta? When their Principal’s brothers in Ondo literally did all appointments while they held sway, it was okay.

“We can only enjoy their gallery-looking dance. They are hypocritical aside being saddened by their antecedents. We are more concerned about the deliverables in whatever we do as a Government. In this particular instance of Mr Governor’s decision in respect of the son, it cannot be said otherwise; he made a right decision.

“This young man has been doing a lot behind scene in the last five years plus, to enhance good governance. He has demonstrated enough capacity in many respects. Time will tell as we sail along in full steam. I think the problem PDP has is the fact of apparent intimidation that a very sound and balanced second term cabinet has berthed,” the statement said.

