PDP commends Sanwo-Olu on Lagos infrastructure development

Setting aside party differences, the Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has showered encomium on the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, describing the government as one passionate on infrastructural development.

It stated that the Sanwo-Olu administration, within the two years of assuming office for second term, has gotten better than the first term with a focus on infrastructural development in the state.

While praising the Sanwo-Olu administration for the achievements recorded two years after assuming office, the opposition party faulted the administration’s strategies on transparency and accountability.

The party scored the scored the APC-run government low on transparency and accountability, saying Lagosians were left in the dark on how their resources were being spent across the state.

The PDP vice-chairman for Lagos-Central, Hakeem Olalemi, stated this on Friday during an interview with newsmen on the performance of the Sanwo-Olu administration in the last two years.

Olalemi said, “Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office is a little bit better than the first term because this time around, there is focus on infrastructure development.

“However, the problem we are having with the administration is that it is not transparent enough. We are rating him low in transparency and accountability.

“Anytime government is giving out contracts, it is the right of the citizens to know at what value and details. The government has to be more transparent in its dealings with the people.”

The PDP chieftain, meanwhile, urged the governor to focus on developing rural areas to ensure even distribution of Lagos wealth among the residents.

According to him, the impact of governance should be felt in rural and urban areas. There must be a determined effort to uplift lives in rural areas. If you go to some of these rural areas, you will see that development has really eluded them. He should work more on this and be more transparent.

Speaking on the recently inaugurated housing units by the APC administration, Olalemi said the challenge had always been making affordable housing available to low-income earners.

“Those who truly need the government’s intervention in housing do not always benefit in the end”, the vice chairman added.

The PDP politician, who noted that the wealth of Lagos had not benefited the ordinary people, urged the Lagos government to do more to alleviate poverty.