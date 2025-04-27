PDP chieftains against my 2nd term– Adeleke

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has raised alarm over what he described as internal sabotage within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing some chieftains of working against his administration’s progress.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting in Osogbo on Saturday, the governor lamented that certain individuals who opposed his gubernatorial ambition during the party’s primaries in 2022 have continued to undermine his government. Although he did not mention names, Adeleke noted that their activities were well known to the party leadership and the public.

The governor stressed that these elements have been collaborating with external forces to destabilize his administration and distract him from fulfilling his promises to the people of Osun State. He warned that such acts of disloyalty would not deter him from executing his development agenda across the state.

“I am aware that some so-called leaders within our great party have not forgiven me for winning the 2022 election,” Adeleke said. “Rather than join hands to move Osun forward, they are busy working behind the scenes to sabotage the collective will of the people.”

Governor Adeleke, however, called on loyal members of the PDP to remain steadfast and committed to the party’s ideals. He urged them to continue supporting his administration, assuring that the mandate freely given to him by the people would not be betrayed.

The governor concluded by emphasizing the need for unity within the party, stating that internal wranglings must not be allowed to derail the achievements already recorded by his government. He reiterated his commitment to inclusive governance and vowed to remain focused, despite the distractions.