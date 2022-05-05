PDP adjusts date for National caucus meeting

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced a new date for the National Caucus meeting of the party. The meeting which was earlier scheduled to hold on the 10th of May has been shifted to Wednesday, May 11, 2022, and will take place at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s lodge by 10:00 am.

In a statement signed by the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, the date was shifted a day after, as a result of the Local Government Delegate Election scheduled to hold on the 10th of May, 2022.

The statement reads: “Notice is hereby given to all members that the National Caucus meeting of our great Party earlier scheduled to hold on May 10, 2022, will now hold as follows; Date, Wednesday, May 11, 2022; venue, Akwa Ibom Governor’s lodge; time, 10:00 am. The changes are as a result of the Local Government Delegate election scheduled for May 10, 2022. All inconveniences are regretted”

