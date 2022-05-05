Report on Interest
under logo

Lagosians host 20,000 parties monthly before COVID-19

The Guild

Super Eagles forward, Ajayi, joins Libyan club on free…

The Guild

Fire guts LASTMA headquarters in Lagos

The Guild
NewsPolitics

PDP adjusts date for National caucus meeting

By Caleb Ijioma

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced a new date for the National Caucus meeting of the party.  The meeting which was earlier scheduled to hold on the 10th of May has been shifted to Wednesday, May 11, 2022, and will take place at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s lodge by 10:00 am.

In a statement signed by the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, the date was shifted a day after, as a result of the Local Government Delegate Election scheduled to hold on the 10th of May, 2022.

The statement reads: “Notice is hereby given to all members that the National Caucus meeting of our great Party earlier scheduled to hold on May 10, 2022, will now hold as follows; Date, Wednesday, May 11, 2022; venue, Akwa Ibom Governor’s lodge; time, 10:00 am. The changes are as a result of the Local Government Delegate election scheduled for May 10, 2022. All inconveniences are regretted” 

 

Caleb Ijioma 12 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: