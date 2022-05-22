PDP chairman raises concerns over primaries delay

The party’s primaries for the State House of Assembly and Federal House of Representatives elections in Alimosho Constituency One and Two have been delayed due to a mix-up in the venue for both elections.

The Guild gathered that the venue allocated and communicated to party officials is different from what was given to the returning officers.

Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alimosho Local Government Area (LGA), Isaika Shodiya, who decried the development said he and his executives are however waiting for a directive from the state on either to relocate the venue of constituency one to Iyana Ipaja or not.

”That is why I am convening an Executive Council meeting now so that we can resolve this matter,” he said.

The Guild gathered reports that party members, delegates, agents, and security personnel were available as early as 10.00 a.m. at the Alimosho party Secretariat at 183 Akowonjo Road, Sobo Bus stop. The Constituency 01 party faithful were seen in various groups around the PDP Secretariat and on both sides of the Akowonjo Road waiting for the returning officers.

Information made available to The Guild disclosed that the party chairman, who made a brief stop at the venue earlier in the morning returned at 12:05 p.m, and later had a closed meeting with the executive members of the party aimed at resolving issues regarding the election.

Rising from the meeting at 12:56 p.m, he said that the entire delegates were moving to the new venue.

”The update is that we want to move from this place to 233 Abeokuta Expressway, the new venue. The Department of State Services are already on ground at the new venue,” he said.

140 aspirants are contesting for the PDP tickets for the 40 seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly and 85 for the 24 Federal House of Representatives seats.

