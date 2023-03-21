PDP causes upset, defeats Matawalle during Zamfara Guber poll

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare, has been declared winner of the 18th March 2023 gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 377,726.

Dare defeated the incumbent Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 311,976 votes after the electoral processes.

The State Collation Officer and Vice Chancellor, Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Prof. Kasimu Shehu accepted the collated results at INEC headquarters, Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, thereby declared Lawal Dare a winner of the election.

Having satisfied with the requirements of the law and scored the highest votes against the candidates from the other parties in the contest, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare is hereby declared winner’, Professor Kasimu has declared.

