Report on Interest
under logo

Man United may appoint Ralf Rangnick as new coach

The Guild

Cardi B, Nigerian pencil artist, Alesh Akeem, meet behind…

The Guild

Pharmacists council seals 25,000 shops over poor…

Esther Kalu
PoliticsTop Story

PDP causes upset, defeats Matawalle during Zamfara Guber poll

By Abubakar Zaharadden Kano.

By The Guild

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare, has been declared winner of the 18th March 2023 gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 377,726.

Dare defeated the incumbent Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 311,976 votes after the electoral processes.

The State Collation Officer and Vice Chancellor, Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Prof. Kasimu Shehu accepted the collated results at INEC headquarters, Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, thereby declared Lawal Dare a winner of the election.

Having satisfied with the requirements of the law and scored the highest votes against the candidates from the other parties in the contest, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare is hereby declared winner’, Professor Kasimu has declared.

The Guild 8677 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: