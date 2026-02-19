PDP candidate withdraws for APC ahead FCT polls

A local council election candidate in the Federal Capital Territory, Zadna Dantani, has withdrawn his membership with the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to join the All Progressive Congress, APC, ahead forthcoming local council elections.

Dantani informed that after extensive consultations, he resolved to withdraw from the contest against Maikalangu in the interest of unity within the political fold and broader cooperation across party lines in the council.

The politician, while announcing his departure from the party on Thursday, said that he has submitted a letter of withdrawal to INEC today, calling on all his supporters across the 12 wards in AMAC to come out en masse to support Hon. Christopher Maikalangu, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC.

“My name is Hon. Zadna Dantani, the chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Abuja Municipal Area Council for Saturday’s elections,” he said.

“I want to sincerely appreciate everyone who supported us. We are taking this step not out of personal interest, but for the greater good.”

He added, “I have agreed to this based on the intervention of the Honourable Minister of FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, who is our leader. He has reminded us that this is a brotherhood election. I am also doing this in support of the good works of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Dantani’s exit comes less than 24 hours after the PDP chairmanship flag bearer in Bwari Area Council, Julius Adamu, withdrew in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Joshua Ishaku Musa, the party’s contender in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

He said the choice followed the intervention of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and confirmed that he had formally notified the Independent National Electoral Commission of his withdrawal from the contest.