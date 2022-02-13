PDP candidate wins chairmanship election in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Suleman Sabo, the winner of the Kuje Council Chairmanship Election in the Federal Capital Territory with a total of 13,301 votes.

Sabo, was said to have been declared the winner after he defeated the All Progressive Candidate, APC, Sarki Hamidu with a total margin of 7,694 votes.

Sabo, the council’s incumbent chairman who will now serve his second term in office, defeated five other candidates in each of the 10 wards in the area council.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) Chairmanship candidate Loveday Ajo secured 79 votes.

On his part, the INEC Returning Officer for the Kuje Area Council Election, Sule Magaji, announced the final results on Sunday morning.

