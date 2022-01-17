PDP candidate will replace Buhari in 2023- National chairman, Ayu

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has said that the party remains optimistic that its presidential candidate would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, after he completes his tenure.

Ayu said that the party would present a viable candidate that when he wins the presidential poll, could hit the ground running and ​turn around the country’s fortune for the best.

He noted that what PDP would request from Nigerians was their support and to keep faith with the party in order to address the country’s challenges, particularly insecurity.

The national chairman maintained that the current inept rule of the All Progressive Congress (APC) led Federal Government, which has allegedly pulled the country backward economically, must be changed.

Ayu gave the assurance at the gala night event hosted by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for PDP governors at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday.

The PDP national chairman emphasised that the APC leadership has been unable to harness the rich diversity of Nigerians into better fortunes that should strengthen the bond of brotherhood and promote peaceful coexistence.

According to him, unfortunately, a very poor leadership has presented Nigeria at home and abroad as an extremely divided country.

“We must change this narrative and the only way to change this narrative and harness not just the culture, but the environment and the richness therein are to back the Peoples Democratic Party which is determined to produce a new leadership for this country.”

Ayu further stated that Nigeria would bounce back again with the PDP at the saddle because the project of rescuing the country and making it great was realisable.

The PDP national chairman stated that the expected leadership they will offer at the national level will change the negative characteristics associated with the APC that have been used to deepen the divide among Nigerians in the country.

“The PDP will definitely produce the next president and take the country back to the days when we were in power when we cleared all foreign debts when we were developing this country at a reasonable speed.

“When we became the richest country on the African continent. But today we are the poverty capital of the world. All that will change.”

Earlier, Wike stated that the meetings were conveyed to discuss salient issues of economy, politics, and other issues bothering on how to chart a virile Nigerian society.

“It has been ritual for PDP governors to gather and meet and discuss the welfare of the party. And this has been rotating from one state to the other.”

On his part, the Chairman of PDP Governors Forum and Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said the PDP governors and other party leaders are already working in synergy towards rebuilding the party.

He said the focus is to rescue Nigeria, which will also require all Nigerians of goodwill to join forces with the PDP to achieve that goal.

“All Nigerians of goodwill who believe in this country, who believe Nigeria is going the wrong direction, ought to join us.

“And like I always say, there are two divides in Nigeria today. Those who are happy with the confusion because they are benefiting from what is happening at the centre, and those of us who are truly patriotic enough to disagree with the way our country is being governed and being run.”

“I appeal and beseech every Nigerian, even those in APC that are patriotic enough to join hands with us as we continue to march towards rescuing Nigeria together. I believe it is our responsibility to do so, not for ourselves but for our younger ones and generation unborn.

