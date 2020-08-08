PDP candidate consults Obasanjo ahead Ondo gubernatorial election

Ahead of October 10 gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Eyitayo Jegede, visited former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, to seek his support in the journey to unseat incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Jegede was said to have visited the former president’s home in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to possible get campaign strategy that can swing votes in his favour ahead of the poll.

The legal practitioner turned politician was declared PDP standard-bearer last month after polling more votes than the state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, who defected from All Progressives Congress (APC) with a plan to secure the party’s ticket.

Eyitayo emerged PDP’s flagbearer for the gubernatorial election after polling 888 votes to edge out Ajayi who emerged the second runner-up with 657 votes.

To actualise his dream, the PDP candidate on Saturday visited Obasanjo at his hilltop in Abeokuta and announced that he would be embarking on 63 days of campaign across the state.

According to him, seeking the support of the elders, the next 63 days will no doubt be decisive, we will succeed. God our help!