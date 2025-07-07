PDP BoT member dumps party for ADC

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) and respected elder statesman, Adamu Waziri, has officially resigned from the party and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking on his defection, Waziri said the PDP had strayed from its founding principles and was no longer a credible opposition force.

“I was a member of the PDP, and due to the exigencies of the moment and in the interest of the nation, I have decided to resign,” he declared.

He urged his supporters to follow him in embracing a new political direction that would strengthen democratic values and promote better governance.

“This decision wasn’t easy, but the PDP leadership has veered off course,” the chieftain added.

Waziri, a founding member of the PDP, made the announcement on Monday at his Dogo Tebo Ward in Potiskum, Yobe State, where he also fulfilled the party’s constitutional requirement by formally tendering his resignation at the ward level.

Reacting to the development, PDP ward chairman Muhammad Bomai described Waziri’s exit as a significant blow to the party.

“Waziri has been an institution within the PDP, and we will feel his absence deeply,” Bomai stated.

In a surprising twist, the ward chairman also announced his own resignation from the PDP and immediate defection to the ADC, pledging support for Waziri’s new political path and vision for national renewal.