PDP BoT chairman dismisses report on ADC defection

Former Senate President and Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, has dismissed reports claiming he defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the speculation as deliberate falsehoods aimed at undermining party unity.

Wabara said the claims circulating online were intentionally fabricated to mislead party members and the public, insisting that he remains firmly rooted in the PDP and committed to its internal rebuilding process.

“The same disgruntled elements who have been contracted to destroy the PDP are behind this mischievous media campaign. But no amount of lies can change the fact that I am still very much in the PDP,” he said.

The clarification followed reports linking Wabara to a meeting in Enugu on December 31, where former President Olusegun Obasanjo was alleged to have received South East leaders and endorsed Peter Obi for the 2027 presidential race.

Addressing the narrative, Wabara explained that the photograph used to support the claim was taken during an earlier visit by Igbo leaders to Obasanjo’s residence in Abeokuta and was unrelated to the reported Enugu gathering.

“That photo was taken last year when some Igbo leaders visited Obasanjo in his Abeokuta home. The portrait on the wall in the background clearly shows that the picture was not taken in Enugu,” he said.

Reaffirming his political stance, Wabara said his focus remains on strengthening the PDP ahead of the 2027 general elections, adding that internal sabotage would not deter his advocacy for party discipline.

Wabara said he remained firmly in the PDP and committed to its revival ahead of the 2027 elections, stressing that adherence to internal rules remained central to that objective. “I’m not only in the PDP but committed to seeing that the PDP bounces back as the ruling national party in 2027,” he said.

“No amount of blackmail would stop me from insisting on the rule of law and due process to revive the PDP as a formidable political party in the country,” he added.