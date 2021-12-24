PDP blames dull Christmas preparations on Buhari’s worst economic plan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed dull Christmas preparation occasioned by high inflation and prices of food and non-edible items to President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged failed economic plan, saying the administration has eroded gains recorded under the party.

The former ruling party alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government has further plunged Nigerians into penury, noting that the low preparations that greeted this year’s festivity was a testament to the ruling government’s ineffectiveness.

The PDP Spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, said that while the Buhari presidency has allegedly brought untold hardship on Nigerians, the PDP would be working assiduously to return to power in 2023 and restore the country’s lost glory through reengineering its developmental plan that would return smile to faces of Nigerians.

Ologunagba, through a statement on Friday, urged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas to further unite, show love to one another and reinforce their determination for national rebirth in line with the party’s mission to rescue and rebuild the nation from misrule.

According to him, Christmas which marks the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ to redeem humanity presents us with a momentous opportunity to rekindle our hope and work together as one people under God to pull our dear nation out of the quagmire of the rudderless and inhumane APC government.

“The PDP is deeply worried that in the last six years, Nigerians have been forced to mark Christmas in gloom, pain, anguish, and utter despondency following excruciating economic hardship and worsened insecurity; the result of having an incompetent and insensitive administration in office.

“The PDP is saddened that while people celebrate in other parts of the world, many Nigerian families could not afford the basic items of celebration or even travel, as they do in the past, to meet and bond with their loved ones due to high costs, worsened insecurity and deplorable state of roads which are now death traps in our country under the APC administration.

“However, as a resilient people, the PDP urges Nigerians not to allow the suffering they face today to dampen or destroy their inner personalities as happy people and make them lose sight of the message of hope, salvation, and brighter future which Christmas offers.

“We must therefore rekindle the light of celebration by showing love and care for one another especially the less privileged, the sick, the hurting as well as victims of mindless violence and acts of terrorism that have ravaged various parts of our country especially in the last six years under the watch of the APC government,” the statement partially read.

