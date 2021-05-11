PDP attributes presidential villa security breach to FG’s incompetence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has attributed Aso Presidential Villa security breach to lapses on part of the Federal Government, saying the development further points to the collapse of the security command structure under President Muhammadu Buhari’s incompetent watch.

The opposition party maintained that the reported bandit assault on the residence of the Chief of Staff to President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, within the precinct of the Presidential villa, was too close to home and has heightened apprehensions over the capacity of the Buhari presidency to secure the nation.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that it worrying that the seat of power and national sovereignty seen as the fortress of the nation with impregnable security was been breached by bandits and hoodlum.

According to him, any breach of security, particularly by outlaws and in sequence, sends a clear danger signal to the overall security of the nation.

“It is imperative to state that such security infraction, that gave way for outlaws to invade the Presidential villa in sequence, in spite of its perceptibly secured ambience, can only happen under an absentee President, who has not demonstrated the required capacity expected of his office.

“The PDP also recalls the security breaches in June last year, involving shooting, violent combats, raids, and free use of firearms within the precinct of the Presidential Villa, arising from a bitter squabble between members of President Buhari’s family and some security aides.

“Our party is worried that if President Buhari cannot guarantee the security of the Presidential villa, then his capacity to secure the entire country is no longer assured.

“The PDP, therefore, urges President Buhari to wake up from slumber, review his security architecture and take decisive steps, beyond his lethargic body language, to secure our nation,” the statement said.

