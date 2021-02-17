PDP attributes Niger students’ abduction, bandits attack to APC leaders’ inaction

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has attributed to rising kidnapping, bandit attacks, and particularly the recent abduction of students and staff of the Government Science Secondary School Kagara, Niger State to the alleged inaction of All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders both at the Federal and states level.

The main opposition party explained that rather than the APC face the serious business of governance and protect the citizens as part of its primary responsibility, the party leaders were only concerned about its registration and revalidation exercise.

The PDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the alleged failure of President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to take a decisive step in tackling the scourge led to the recent escalation of banditry in Niger State.

According to him, while the people of Niger state and Nigerians in other states were under attack by bandits, APC leaders, including those in Niger state, were busy pursuing their party’s phony membership re-registration exercise, instead of rallying security and rescue efforts for the people.

He added that “the lethargic stance of the APC administration towards the fight against banditry further validates reports in the public space that the bandits are connected to the APC and enjoying cover under the ruling party.

“This probably explains why the APC never raised a strong voice against what has become a national calamity. Instead APC leaders are patronizing the bandits and making excuses for them.

Continuing, he said, “the public space is awash with reports that many of these bandits terrorizing Nigerians were political mercenaries brought in by the APC from neighboring countries to help it enforce the rigging of the 2019 elections, but which the APC and its leaders failed to settle after the elections, leaving them to unleash their frustrations on innocent Nigerians.

“Our party charges the APC to speak out on these reports and take immediate steps to settle their political mercenaries, return them to wherever they brought them from and bring an end to this gruesome attacks on Nigerians. While commiserating with the victims of the Niger attacks, the PDP tasks the security forces to go after the bandits as well as rescue the Kagara school children before any harm comes upon them.

“The PDP further urges Nigerians to remain vigilant and wary of the APC and its activities. It also calls on patriotic Nigerians to continue in rallying around the opportunities created by democracy in the effort to rescue our nation from misrule and ensure lasting security for our country,