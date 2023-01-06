PDP Assembly candidate passes on after brief illness in Plateau

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Plateau State House of Assembly, Matthew Akawu, has been reported to have passed on after a brief illness in the state.

It was learnt that the candidate was expected to vie for a seat in the House during the upcoming general election, representing Pengana State Constituency.

The Plateau PDP Publicity Secretary, John Akans, confirmed the candidate’s death to journalists in Jos, the state capital, on Friday.

Akans disclosed that Akawa was pronounced dead by medical experts earlier in the day after all efforts to ensure he survives the illness proved abortive.

He said: “Yes we are aware of the death of our candidate for Pengana State Assembly constituency. The party will issue a statement on that in due course.”

According to a source close to the family, Akawu was seen barely two days before his death at an event celebrating the new year in the constituency. After returning home, he reported that he wasn’t feeling well, his condition continued to deteriorate, and he was eventually taken to the hospital. The information provided by the source indicated that “unfortunately, he passed away in the early hours of Friday.”

