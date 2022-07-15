PDP approaches court, requests Tinubu, Obi’s disqualification ahead 2023 election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before a Federal High Court in Abuja, for allowing Presidential Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and his Labour Party, Peter Obi, to replace their running mates ahead of next year’s election.

PDP approached the court, seeking that INEC should be compelled not to accept Borno State’s former governor’s name, Kashim Shettima, and Datti Baba-Ahmed, as APC and PDP Vice presidential candidates for the 2023 election in the country.

The PDP is also asking the court to declare that Tinubu and Obi be disqualified unless they contest alongside their previous running mates, Kabiru Masari and Doyin Okupe.

In the originating summons, those listed as first to seventh respondents in the case were INEC, APC, Tinubu, Masari, Labour Party, Obi and Okupe, respectively.

The PDP is asking the court to determine if by the combined interpretation of Section 142(1) of the constitution, Section 29(1), 31 and 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, and INEC’s timetable, Tinubu and Obi are bound by the submission of Masari and Okupe as their running mates.

The party also asked the court to determine if “by the combined interpretation of Section 142(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sections 29(1), 31, 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, the first defendant (INEC) can validly accept any change or substitution of the 4th (Masari) and 7th (Okupe) defendants as running mates of the 3rd (APC) and 6th (Labour Party) defendants.”

The PDP is also seeking five reliefs including a declaration that by the combined interpretation of Section 142(1) of the constitution, Section 29(1), 31 and 33 of the Electoral Act 2022 and INEC’s timetable, both Tinubu and Obi must be bound by their submission.

The party asked the court to rule that both Tinubu and Obi will be disqualified the moment they substitute the names of their running mates.

One of the reliefs reads, “A declaration that by the combined interpretation of Section 142(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Sections 29(1), 31, 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, the 1st defendant’s (INEC’s) election timetable, the 3rd (Tinubu) and 6th (Obi) cannot validly contest the 2023 Presidential election without the 4th (Masari) and 7th (Obi) respondents as their respective running mates.”

The PDP also based its argument on the fact that the term ‘placeholder’ is unknown to Nigerian law.

