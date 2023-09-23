PDP approaches Appeal Court against Benue Gov’s victory

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approaches Court of Appeal after rejecting the judgement of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal affirming victory of Governor Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party stated that the tribunal judgement does not reflect will of the people, saying it would seek legal redress at an higher court to reclaim it’s mandate.

The party, in a statement released on Saturday by its state Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, said a review with its team of lawyers indicated that the judgment did not meet the requirements of substantive justice.

PDP’s reaction came hours after the tribunal sitting in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, upheld Alia’s election and dismissed all petitions against the APC candidate’s victory.

It further argued that the verdict was not in alignment with extant electoral laws, guidelines and regulations.

According to the statement, Benue State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejects the judgment passed by the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal dismissing the party’s petition and that of its Governorship Candidate, Engr. Titus Tyoapine Uba, challenging the return of Hyacinth Alia as Governor of the state at the 2023 elections.

“After a review of the judgment with its team of lawyers, PDP believes that it does not meet the requirements of substantive justice and is not in alignment with extant electoral laws, guidelines and regulations.

“The party has accordingly directed its lawyers to appeal the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Abuja within the timeframe specified by law.

“Our great party urges its teeming supporters across the state to be calm and of good cheer in the faith that though the walk to justice may be long, the goal of reclaiming the Governorship mandate will surely be achieved in the end”.

