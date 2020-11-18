PDP allays members fear on 2023 Presidential candidate choice

The Peoples Democratic Party has allayed members fear on 2023 Presidential candidates choice, saying issues of zoning and candidates goes beyond what is obtainable of pages of newspapers and other news medium across the country.

It explained that contrary to reports and calculations from some quarters and desperate politicians, the choice of candidates and zone from which the party’s presidential flagbarer would come from remains solely the PDP internal decision and such would not be decided on pages of newspapers.

Clarifying the party’s position, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the furore that followed the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi’s defection remains handiwork of mischief makers, who despite challenges confronting in all fronts which needed all stakeholders attention, had chosen hide under a matter that is still years away.

Through a statement released to newsmen yesterday, the party’s scribe noted that though the governor resignation was based on personal reasons, he was a party loyalist who served the interest of PDP and stood for its ideal when he was still a member.

Further, he noted that contrary to claims, Umahi’s defection was not connected to alleged zoning of president and vice-president slot to the South-East region as being speculated by rumours peddlers.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, left our party for personal reasons, which Nigerians will come to know at the fullness of time.

“Our party thanks Governor Umahi for services rendered to the people of Ebonyi state, as the State Chairman of Ebonyi PDP (2003 to 2007); deputy governor of Ebonyi state (2007 to 2015) and two term governor of Ebonyi (2015 till date), all elected on the platform of the PDP.

“As we wish Governor Umahi all the best in his adventure, we call on the members of our party to remain calm and committed to the ideals of our party as no individual is bigger than the PDP,” the statement read.