PDP advises Plateau Gov. to join APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members have urged the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), amid the leadership crisis rocking the opposition party in the country.

The members, under different groups in PDP across all the 17 local government areas of the state, argued that the defection will aid development in the state.

The members, including a former chairman of the party in the Jos South council area, Dung Tari, made the call during a peaceful rally on Monday in Jos, the state capital,

The leader of the group, Christopher Danjem, said that the defection of the governor had become imperative and in the best interest of the people of Plateau.

Danjem said, “We, the members of the coalition of PDP members from across Plateau, are calling on our governor to join APC.

“Having analysed the political situation in our dear state and country, it has become very necessary for the governor to move to the ruling party.

“The governor is a performer and architect of good governance; we can see what the federal government is also doing. So, we want him to align with President Bola Tinubu so that he can attract more federal projects to Plateau.”

Danjem commended Tinubu for the show of love and concern for Plateau, particularly over the security situation in the state.

He said that movement of the governor to APC would be in the best interest of the people of the state and Nigerians in general.

Members of the groups, who marched from the popular Secretariat junction to the new Government House, Little Rayfield, presented a letter calling on the governor to defect immediately to the APC.

Receiving the letter, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Jeremiah Satmak, thanked members of the group for their solidarity.

Satmak, who promised to transmit their letter to the governor, called on the people of the state to continuously pray and support the governor to succeed.