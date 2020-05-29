PDP advises Buhari on governance, economy management

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Worried by the state of the nation as the ruling administration marked its fifth year in office, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has offered governance advice to President Muhammadu Buhari, ranging from security, economic management among others.

It explained that it is incumbent of the party to offer the President its advice after all indications and indices have shown the five years’ administration of the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) was waste and a road ought not to be taken, and as a way to salvage the remaining years as a patriotic opposition party.

PDP’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus, while regretting that the solid democratic foundation laid by the former ruling party had been bastardized with the evident destruction of various sectors in the country, noted that the APC government activated all negative indices as soon it began ruling the country in 2015.

Secondus, through a statement released to newsmen on Friday, maintained that though the opposition had been offering its advice alongside constructive criticism which were not being followed, the action of the ruling government won’t deterred the party from engaging the government and offering advises when and where necessary.

He noted that to ensure the Buhari-led administration gets back on track, the President needs to step aside and allow competent people in his government handle critical sectors towards rejuvenating the country which has now taken a position of a sleeping giant rather than the giant of Africa which the nation is known for.

The PDP Chairman also stressed the need for restructuring, arguing that the current structure and systems of governance as obtained in the country have proven to not serve the interest of the whole country as some citizens are being marginalized in the current arrangement.

“Our advisory to this government after five years and looking forward is to align Nigeria to the global community. Observe and follow all rules of democracy, rule of law, and respect for human rights. The way to go is to offload government to those who can and are better equipped to manage it.

“The meaningful thing to do is to hand over critical sectors of the economy to the private sectors who are more equipped to manage it. This undoubtedly will reduce corruption and enhance efficiency.

“This government must face the reality that this federal government as presently structured cannot move forward, its size and waste must be addressed pragmatically. Those opposed to restructuring by viewing it from the political point of view are missing the point and soon chicken will be home to roost if it has not come already.

“A Post COVID-19 Nigeria must face reality if it must survive and confront the emerging challenges of low revenue and rising unemployment with its accompanying vices.

“The glaring incompetence exhibited in governance in the last five years makes it imperative that the regime must look outside the box to survive. Unfortunately, this government does not possess the wherewithal to face the impending economic crisis,” the statement read.