PDP adjusts dates for nomination forms sales, screening exercises

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the date for sale of nomination and Expression of interest forms for all offices and shifted date for screening of aspirants aiming to become its flagbearer for the 2023 National Assembly and state house of assembly elections across the country.

It said that the adjustments in the dates earlier fixed for the exercises were to allow aspirants that intends to contest for next year’s election on PDP platform to do so and to avoid disenfranchising any of the members in the country.

The new dates announced by the National Working Committee (NWC) showed that the initial deadline of April 1, 2022, for sale of nomination and Expression of interest forms would now be April 8, 2022.

According to the NWC, as against the earlier announcement by the party, the deadline for the submission of already completed forms is now April 10, 2022.

The National Organizing Secretary of the party, Umar Bature, made this known in a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

The party said, “The last day for the Return of already completed Forms and Screening Exercises for both the State House of Assembly and National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) are rescheduled to April 10, 2022, while the screening of State of House of Assembly and National Assembly aspirants was also moved to April 12 and 14, 2022 respectively”.

It would be recalled that PDP had pegged that “State House of Assembly Expression of Interest: N100,000; Nomination Form, N500,000. House of Representatives: Expression of Interest, N500,000; Nomination Form, N2 million.

The party also fixed for Expression of Interest form for Senate at N500,000 while the Nomination Form was pegged at N3 million.

For the Governorship seat, the PDP pegged the Expression of Interest form at N1 million and the Nomination Form staked at N20 million.

According to the party, the Expression of Interest form for the seat of President is N5 million and the Nomination Form is pegged at N35 million.

