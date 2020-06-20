PDP accuses Osun chairman of financial misappropriation

The challenges facing the embattled chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Soji Adagunodo, seems to be far from over following the party’s allegation that the ex-chairman mismanaged millions of naira while in office.

Also, the State working committee of the party has written a letter to him to explain how he spent an undisclosed amount of money, running into millions of naira.

This was revealed after the party engaged the services of external auditors and financial investigators to check the finances of the party for the past two years.

The party also said it has constituted a 15-man committee headed by Dr. Bayo Faforiji, a former Chairman and former Commissioner to gather members’ opinions on participation in the local government election.

Meanwhile, the embattled chairman of the party, Soji Adagunodo had in a statement exonerated himself of the allegations leveled against him by the state working committee of the party led by its Acting Chairman of the party, Sunday Akanfe.