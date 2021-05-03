PDP accuses FG of stifling democratic expression, harassing agitators

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammdu Buhari-led administration of stifling democratic expressions and harassing agitators instead of facing serious business of governance and address growing insecurity challenges across the country.

The main opposition party maintained that it was important for the All Progressives Congress (APC) government to roll its sleeves and thoroughly addressed demands from several separatists group seeking to break away from the country, and ensure united Nigerian remains.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, attributed the tension and current separatist agitations threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria to the perfunctory management of diversity by the APC-led Federal Government.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the PDP chairman alleged that every action of Buhari’s administration further confirms fears of the victims and legitimises the agitations of the separatist groups.

According to him, worse still, instead of engaging Nigerians, this administration resorts to harassment and intimidation of voices of dissent.

“They clamp down on democratic expressions against exclusion as well as political opposition, weaponising critical institutions like the armed forces, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and even regulatory agencies like the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), etc.

“Even an appearance on national television or radio could warrant a clampdown by NBC or an invitation by the EFCC or ICPC. We fear that this, if not checked, could soon graduate to the assassination of political opponents and voices of dissent.

“All calls and entreaties on the Federal Government to accommodate the South East in the headship of the nation’s armed forces and security agencies have fallen on deaf ears to the chagrin of nation-building. Therefore, we call on the APC-led government to live up to the spirit and letters of our constitution to ensure that all sections of the country are equitably represented in all agencies and organs of government, including the armed forces,” Secondus noted.

Continuing, he said, “this will build loyalty and enhance security both in strategic and real terms. It will give every part of the country a sense of belonging and will be very helpful in intelligence gathering. As known the world over, no victim of injustice is ever interested in peace.

“In this wise, we strongly subscribe to an all stakeholders Security and Solution Summit that will deescalate the current situation. This will now further collaborate the efforts of the leaders of the National Assembly, the state governors, Speakers of Assemblies, and relevant government agencies and other stakeholders in putting together a one-stop summit to find solutions to the menacing security situation in the country,” he said.

