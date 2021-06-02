PDP accuses Buhari of compromising Nigeria’s security

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of allegedly compromising Nigeria’s security and encouraging escalation of violence, killing, and other acts of terrorism across Nigeria.

The opposition party added that contrary to united and stable Nigeria bequeathed to Buhari by administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the APC administration has rendered the country inhabitable with escalation of insecurity and infiltration of terrorists into the nation’s border.

According to PDP, The APC has not denied the fact that it was on assumption of its office that terrorism resurged as APC leaders opened up our nation to terrorists, bandits, and vandals, including those they brought in from neighboring countries, as political mercenaries to assist the APC to unleash violence on Nigerians during elections.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, through a statement on Wednesday, alleged that the Buhari’s administration shielded terrorism apologists in its cabinet; made case for terrorists, and asked Nigerians not to fight back in the face of aggression.

According to him, the administration even blamed victims of terrorism as witnessed in the case of 43 rice farmers who were beheaded by terrorists in Borno state.

“Our party notes that the APC has been deliberately compromising the security of our nation to allow for chaos, crisis, and emergency situation in our country, for their selfish and unpatriotic gains. That also explains why the APC always attack well-meaning Nigerians who seek to unveil their plots.

“It is indeed unfathomable how the APC and its government, with all the apparatchik of governance available to them, can be looking helplessly and forcing our country into a state of turmoil if the situation in which Nigeria is sunk was not their design. In line with the consistent position of our party, it is clear that the future of Nigeria can never be left in the hands of an obtrusively incompetent, insensitive, vindictive, and violent happy mass of failures like the APC.

“Moreover, the APC and its government have no propensity for peace; it has nobody in its political den to proffer approaches for a peaceful community of people and that is why they are always running to the PDP product in President Goodluck Jonathan for peacekeeping assignments across Africa and other parts of the world. Of course, one cannot give what he doesn’t have.

“It is therefore unfortunate that the APC will choose to live in perpetual self-denial over its inability and failure to ensure peace, unity, orderliness, and cohesion in our country. Our party wants the APC to know that while they may gag their own members, they cannot stop other well-meaning Nigerians like Governor Wike from exposing the atrocities and failures of the APC,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

