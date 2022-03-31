PDP accuses APC of aiding train attackers, other terrorists, sponsors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the comments attributed to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, after the Abuja-Kaduna train attack further indicated that the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), was fraternising with terrorists and their sponsors.

PDP said that these revelations from high-ranking APC public officials, who were in the position to know, were troubling as they showed unequivocal confirmation that the ruling party’s leadership were in the league with terrorists.

According to the party, it is therefore not surprising that President Muhammadu Buhari insisted on retaining an alleged self-confessed terrorist apologist, Dr. Isa Pantami, to continue to head the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy which is indispensable in any meaningful fight against terrorism in the country.

The party’s publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said that the comments by both chieftains of the APC authenticate PDP’s position federal government under the party’s leadership knows the whereabouts and plans of the terrorists ravaging the nation as well as refuses to act.

Ologunagba, in a statement released on Thursday and made available to newsmen, said that the actions of the party and its members further indicated reasons insecurity had risen above the expected level across Nigeria.

Part of the statement reads: “The revelation by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, that some members of the APC-led Federal Executive Council frustrated his request to install security surveillance equipment to avert terrorist attack on the Kaduna-Abuja rail track confirms that the APC administration has been creating safety nets for terrorists to freely operate in our country.

“In exposing the APC government which he is part of, El-Rufai said, “we know where their camps are, we know where they are, the SSS has their phone numbers, they listen to them and they give me report…”

“In his own confession, the Minister of Transportation said “We knew what the problems will be. We knew we needed to have digital security equipment…I warned that lives will be lost and now lives are lost… When you come with sincerity to government and your colleagues are stopping you, it is annoying”.

“These revelations from high-ranking APC public officials who are in the position to know are troubling as they are unequivocal confirmation that APC leaders are in league with terrorists.

“It is therefore not surprising that President Muhammadu Buhari insists on retaining a self-confessed terrorist apologist, Dr. Isa Pantami to continue to head the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy which is indispensable in any meaningful fight against terrorism in the country.

“Nigerians will recall that the PDP has variously and consistently requested for a total overhaul and change of guard at the Ministry of Communications, which advice, like every other from Nigerians have been ignored, arising from the culture of arrogance in the failure of the APC.

“The fact that the Buhari-led government atrociously refused to act despite having full intelligence on the whereabouts, as well as the plans of the terrorists, confirms grave complicity and conspiracy against our nation at the very top level of the APC government’s security command and control coordination structure.

“It also confirms that the APC government has conceded sovereignty over a part of our country to terrorists who, as a former APC leader confessed, were brought from neighboring countries by the APC as “political mercenaries” to rig the 2019 general elections.

“That informs why the APC is deliberately suppressing information and exposing our brave and gallant armed forces to harm’s way while watching innocent Nigerians perish in the hands of terrorists.

“This is consistent with the character of the APC administration which places low or no premium on the lives of Nigerians as evidenced in the huge number of our compatriots killed since the APC took over governance in 2015. To the APC government; every Nigerian is a dot in a circle that is considered inconsequential.

“This also apparently reveals why the APC administration has refused to adequately seek or accept assistance from foreign nations, even when offered, to track and plug sources of funding for terrorism in our country.

“In any case, Nigerians can recall how ahead of the 2019 elections, Governor el-Rufai declared that “those that are calling for anyone to come and intervene in Nigeria, we are waiting for the persons that will come and intervene, they will go back in body bags”. The question to ask is, who were those that el-Rufai had in mind will implement his body bag threat?”

