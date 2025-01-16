PDP accepts court verdict recognizing Fubara’s loyalist as executive

Following opposition clashes that have erupted in Rivers State, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the People Democratic Party (PDP) has finally bowed to the court verdict, recognizing Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s Loyalist as the Executive Chairman of the secretariat.

The party committee also urged all its leaders, stakeholders, members, and supporters to work with the newly elected chairman, Robinson Nname-Ewor, to ensure the unity, stability, growth, and continuous success of the PDP in the state.

This confirmation came hours after the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) seized control of the secretariat over reports that the new executive Committee of the party planned to take control of the secretariat.

In a statement issued and signed by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, on Thursday, the NWC affirmed Fubara’s faction to pilot the affairs of the PDP Rivers State Chapter in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

The NWC also charged the new executive to work towards uniting the Party, ensuring the people of the state continue to benefit from the governor’s leadership and the PDP’s manifesto and policy thrust.

According to the statement, “the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) acknowledges receipt, considered and hereby accepts the judgment of the Rivers State High Court which in Suit No. PHC/2301/CS/2024 nullified the Ward, Local Government and State Congresses of our Party in Rivers State conducted on July 27, August 10 and August 31, 2024 respectively”

“Consequently, in line with the judgement of the Court delivered on Monday, January 13, 2025, the NWC affirms the Hon. Nname Robinson Ewor-led Rivers State Executive to henceforth pilot the affairs of the PDP Rivers State Chapter in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)”

“The NWC commends the decision of the court which reaffirms the famed position of the PDP as the bastion of transparency in the due process of internal democracy and strict adherence to the Rule of Law and Party Guidelines in the conduct of Congresses and other activities”

“The NWC commends all members of the PDP in Rivers State for their steadfastness and unshaken belief in the ideals of the Party as a truly democratic and all-inclusive Party guided only by the collective Will, yearning and aspiration of the people”