Paystack suspends co-founder over sexual misconduct allegation

Paystack, the Stripe-owned Nigerian financial technology (fintech) company, has suspended its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Ezra Olubi, following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Olubi was suspended to allow the fintech company to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the allegations levelled against him, with Paystack noting that stepping him aside was necessary to ensure a fair and transparent process.

While assuring that it would conduct a thorough and impartial investigation, Paystack declined to provide further comment on the matter.

“Paystack is aware of the allegations involving our Co-founder, Ezra Olubi. We take matters of this nature extremely seriously. Effective immediately, Ezra has been suspended from all duties and responsibilities pending the outcome of a formal investigation,” the company stated on Friday.

“Out of respect for the individuals involved and to protect the integrity of the process, we will not be commenting further until the investigation is complete,” it added.

The controversy over the co-founder intensified after Nigerians uncovered old posts following allegations from his ex-partner, Max Obae, also known as Maki.

These discoveries brought renewed scrutiny to tweets Olubi had shared decade ago, many of which contained sexually suggestive content involving colleagues and minors.

The resurfacing of these posts reignited public debate on accountability, personal conduct, and the enduring consequences of one’s activity on social media.

Meanwhile, Olubi, shortly after the resurfacing of the posts and the renewed public scrutiny of his past social media activity, has deactivated his X account.