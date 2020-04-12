Our teams have been deployed to communities under robbery attacks- Lagos Police

By Monsuru Olowoopejo,

The Lagos State Police Command has deployed patrol teams to areas and communities within the state’s metropolis , including Agege, Alimosho and Ikeja Local Governments, where robbery had been reported on Sunday night.

Before the police teams deployment, there have been reports on different robbery attacks across communities in the state, with residents taking to streets in attempts to protect themselves from gangs, reported to had been terrorizing communities in Lagos.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, the command said that teams were deployment to arrest the situation and that efforts of police personnel were been hampered by residents setting up bonfires to create a false alarm.

“We urge everyone setting up bonfires with a tyre in their streets including Abule Egba, Mangoro, Ogba, in the name of protecting the communities to desist from it as it is causing panic amongst residents.

“Police Officers have been deployed to all locations affected to prevent any form of crimes and investigations are ongoing”, it said.