Patients groan after South Korean doctors begin nationwide strike

Many patients seeking healthcare services in different public-owned hospitals have been stranded after South Korean Medical Association (KMA) and South Korean Intern and Resident Association (KIRA) made good their threat to embark on a nationwide industrial action.

It was gathered that the patients, who had visited the hospitals for medication, were turned back due to the ongoing nationwide strike resident doctors.

The three-day collective action by doctors, including interns and resident doctors at general hospitals and practitioners at neighborhood clinics was embarked upon to express their displeasure over government’s move to increase number of medical students.

Earlier on Wednesday, the government ordered the over 130,000 striking doctors in the Seoul area to return to work after the country’s new coronavirus cases spiked to over 300 again, but the workers have sticked to their stance.

The walkout was said to have already brought disruptions to the country’s health care system particularly at a time when the country was struggling to contain uptick in new coronavirus cases which was 320 including 307 local infections, raising the total caseload to 18,265.

As part of the country’s medical workforce reform plan, the health ministry was planning to expand admission quotas at medical schools by 4,000 over the next 10 years, starting in 2022, and to open a new public medical school, as it seeks to broaden the reach of health care services.

According to the government, the move will increase the number of students admitted annually to medical schools from 3,058 to 3,458 in the 2022-2031.

During a visit to the medical facilities , it was learnt that about 163 out of 200, or 58.3 percent, of medical facilities with trainee doctors went on strike.

The number of surgeries at major general hospitals in the greater Seoul area nearly halved, as the walkout forced doctors to reduce clinic hours and delay procedures.

Seoul National University Hospital said around 60 surgeries were performed, sharply down from a daily average of 120, while more than 110 surgeries at Samsung Medical Center have been postponed.

To save the patients, the country’s Health Minister, Park Neunghoo, ordered trainee doctors and fellows working at training hospitals in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon to immediately return to their medical services.

Neunghoo further threatened that anyone that failed to resume could have his licenses revoked and even face imprisonment of less than three years or a fine of less than 30 million won (US$25,000).

The health ministry said the medical sector and the government have reached an agreement to put the reform plan on hold until the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control in the greater capital region.

However, the agreement was rejected by the KIRA and described the order a bad law, saying young doctors will continue with their indefinite strike.