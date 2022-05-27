Patience, a virtue to imbibe for muslims

Every mankind would be tested according to what has been destined for him by Allah, it is the act of patience that makes a believer accept those test, hence, a believer would be rewarded for being patient.

Patience in Islam connotes that a believer speak and act upon the truth, he bear the hardship that comes his way on the path of Deen without weakness or deviation.

Patience literally means an act of endurance, although it is more accurately likened to perseverance or persistence. It makes up one of two parts of faith which are gratitude and thankfulness.

The fear of Allah guides a believer to be patient as written in Quran, Surah Yusuf verse 90, ” indeed, he who fears Allah and is patient, then indeed, Allah does not allow to be lost the reward of those who do good”.

Muslims are enjoined to be patient as there would be test as the prophets of Allah were tested differently. Allah tested Nuh with a flood, Dawud with war, Yaqub with blindness, Yunus with patience, tests would come never say “why me?”

Think about patience in your career and personal development. Surely, hardship and difficult situation would come in your path, with patience you can deal with the situation from all angles, thereby, gain experience for the future.

With patience, a believer get closer to his Creator and does not distance him from Him. It makes him hold onto the Quran and not neglect it. It makes him to be steadfast and firm in his believe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

