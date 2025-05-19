Pasuma survives gunmen attack performance in Osun

Renowned Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma, narrowly escaped harm when his convoy was attacked by suspected hoodlums in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State.

As gathered, Pasuma, who was believed to have travelled to Osun for a scheduled concert, came under attack when assailants ambushed his convoy, pelting the vehicles with stones and firing multiple gunshots.

The sudden ambush left two vehicles in the convoy, a black Hummer Jeep and a white Hilux truck, visibly damaged, with shattered windows and bullet holes seen on both vehicles.

The attack caused panic in the area, as seen in a viral video where bystanders screamed in fear, with one voice in Pidgin English exclaiming, “Kasala don burst for Ikire. They don attack us. They carry gun shoot us but God dey.”

Pasuma was reportedly en route to the performance when the incident occurred, but he escaped unhurt, according to those familiar with the situation.

Similarly, the Osun State Police Command has not provided any updates regarding the attack or confirmed whether any arrests have been made.

While the motive behind the assault remains unclear, investigations are said to be ongoing.