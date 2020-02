By News Desk

Fuji artiste, Wasiu Alabi, popularly called Pasuma wonder, on Monday, released his much-anticipated album, tagged ‘2020’.

The album came days after Grammy Award nominee, Damini Ogulu, known on stage as Burna Boy, announced plans to embark on collabo with Pasuma.

While announcing release of the new album, Pasuma assured his fans that the album is filled with funs and plans for the year.